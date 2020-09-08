The change was brought in by the game's global rule-making body IFAB last season when competitions resumed after being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to reduce the burden on players due to congested fixture lists.

IFAB has since extended the five substitutions rule until August 2021, although individual leagues can decide whether they wish to implement it.

Football All September matches to be broadcast live in UK, says Premier League 36 MINUTES AGO

Spain joins soccer associations in Germany and France in declaring they will allow five substitutions this season, although Premier League clubs voted against extending the rule change and will only have three changes available.

The La Liga season starts up again on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)

Football CONCACAF qualifiers will not start until March - FIFA 40 MINUTES AGO