A statement from La Liga on Wednesday confirmed that Friday's game between Getafe and Osasuna had been moved to Saturday, with Real Betis v Real Valladolid being pushed forward from Monday to Sunday.

The changes also affected matches in the second division, with Castellon v Malaga moving from Friday to Saturday, and Cartagena v Sporting Gijon going from Monday to Sunday.

La Liga, which is responsible for compiling fixtures, had set games in the new season's opening round of matches in both leagues for Friday and Monday but had to reschedule them after a RFEF judge ruled matches could not take place on those days, referring to a commercial court ruling in 2019.

An appeal against that ruling will be heard on Oct. 6.

"In light of the uncertainty and grave insecurity generated by the ruling of the RFEF judge, which La Liga appealed against, the league has agreed to modify the kickoff times and dates for matchday two, with the aim of avoiding damaging the affected clubs," said La Liga's statement.

"La Liga has been forced to act before learning the outcome of its appeal and hopes that there will soon be a judicial resolution.

"It's also vital that the courts put an end to the interfering of the RFEF in the scheduling and development of the competition, to prevent the damage that their conduct is causing La Liga, its clubs and third parties."

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said holding matches on Fridays and Mondays satisfies broadcasters, while federation chief Luis Rubiales has said holding late night matches on working days is unfair on supporters wishing to attend games. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)

