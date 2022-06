Football

Spanish league steps up Financial Fair Play attack on Manchester City and PSG

The Spanish league has filed a complaint to UEFA against Paris Saint-Germain, saying on Wednesday the French club broke financial fair play rules when it gave Kylian Mbappe a new deal that convinced him to reject a move to Real Madrid. The league said it denounced PSG to UEFA this week, adding to a similar complaint it made in April against Manchester City.

00:01:10, 2 hours ago