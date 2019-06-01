The announcement made on Twitter followed confirmation of the death of the Seville player in a car accident, on Saturday.

The Liga 123 matches will instead be played on Tuesday June 4 at 9:00pm local time.

The Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham - which takes place on Saturday night in Madrid - will go ahead as planned, but the stadium will hold a minute's silence for the player who played for both Real and Atletico.

“UEFA and European football are deeply saddened by the terrible news that Jose Antonio Reyes has passed away today and I would like to express my sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones for their loss,” said UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

“He had a glittering career and won numerous honours wherever he played and I am shocked and saddened that his life has been so tragically cut short.”