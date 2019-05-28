Spanish police arrest players after LaLiga tip-off about alleged match-fixing

Spanish police have made several arrests following a complaint from LaLiga about a game in May 2018 that was possibly fixed by “an organised criminal group”, the Spanish league has confirmed.

According to local reports, current and former players, as well as club officials, from Spain’s top two divisions have been detained. Press Association Sport understands the match in question was a LaLiga 2 game.

In a statement, a LaLiga spokesman said: “Today’s police action follows a complaint filed by LaLiga with the Spanish authorities about possible match-fixing in a May 2018 match.

“We want to thank the National Police for the extraordinary work done to dismantle what appears to be an organised criminal group dedicated to obtaining economic benefits through the predetermination of football matches.”

LaLiga explained that it tipped off the police after its “integrity protection systems” – detailed analysis of betting patterns – detected possible match-fixing.

During the season just finished, the league said it has also filed eight complaints with the General Commissioner of the Judicial Police “for alleged acts related to match-fixing” below LaLiga 2 and international friendlies played in Spain, and it has flagged up 18 suspicious matches with the General Directorate of Gaming for the possible identification and sanction of players.

It added: “LaLiga continues to fight to eradicate any scourge against fair play in Spanish football.”