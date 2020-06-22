Football

Spanish prosecutor indicts Ancelotti on suspicion of tax fraud

ByReuters
5 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

MADRID, June 22 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Madrid said on Monday they had indicted Italian soccer coach Carlo Ancelotti on suspicion of avoiding 1 million euros ($1.12 million) in taxes due for revenues from image rights while coaching Real Madrid between 2014-15.

Ancelotti, who now coaches English Premier League side Everton, could not be reached for comment.

The Madrid Community Prosecutor's office said in a statement Ancelotti had concealed revenues "intending to avoid his tax duties towards the public treasury with no justification."

Talking points from the Premier League weekend

2 HOURS AGO

As well as working for Real Madrid and Everton, Ancelotti has had trophy-laden spells at other European clubs including AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich.

A former player who was capped 26 times for Italy and played in the 1990 World Cup, Ancelotti has won the Champions League three times as a coach, twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid.

Big name players like Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-taxation-ronaldo/ronaldo-accepts-fine-for-tax-evasion-avoids-jail-idUKKCN1PG0PR and Argentina's Lionel Messi https://www.reuters.com/article/us-spain-taxation-messi/soccer-player-messi-prison-sentence-lifted-in-exchange-for-fine-idUSKBN19S1SG and, more recently, Brazilian-Spanish player Diego Costa, have also been sued in tax cases, as has Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-taxation-mourinho/mourinho-fined-for-tax-fraud-in-spain-in-lieu-of-jail-time-idUKKCN1PU15F.

They agreed to pay fines.

Representatives for Ancelotti could not be reached and there was no immediate comment from Everton on the case.

($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Inti Landauro; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Five Red Star players test positive for coronavirus

2 HOURS AGO
Arsenal's 'chaotic week' included positive coronavirus test U-turn – report

2 HOURS AGO
