La Liga, which runs the top two divisions in Spanish soccer, said after midnight on Saturday that it had asked the national federation to postpone the game after four members of Alcorcon's squad and staff tested positive.
"By Resolution of the Professional Competition Committee... the AD Alcorcon-SD Ponferradina match that was to be held today has been suspended," La Liga wrote on Twitter on Sunday. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
transfers
Koeman ready for Messi to join Man City - Paper Round
Premier League
Richarlison, Pickford apologise to Liverpool duo after heavy tackles
Football
'Project Big Picture' struck at heart of game's core values - Palace chairman