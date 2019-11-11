Spanish Super Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia - federation source
MADRID, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Spanish Super Cup tournament will be played in Saudi Arabia this January, a source from the national soccer association (RFEF) told Reuters on Monday.
Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia will contest the revamped tournament between Jan. 8 and Jan. 12, with both semi-finals and the final taking place at the 62,000-capacity King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Alex Richardson)
