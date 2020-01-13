Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid on penalties in the Spanish Super Cup final, but only after Valverde scythed Alvaro Morata down when the forward was through on goal in the 115th minute.

Valverde, unsurprisingly, saw red for the professional foul, but still picked up the man-of-the-match award afterwards for his all-round display.

The 21-year-old sought out Morata to apologise after the match, while both managers leapt to the player’s defence.

“It was the most important piece of play,” said opposing boss Simeone.

" I told him (Valverde) that he did what he had to do at that moment. I think the prize for the best player makes perfect sense because Valverde won the game in this action. "

Real boss Zinedine Zidane added: “He did what he had to do. It was a crude foul but it had to be done at that time.

“At the end the important thing was that he apologised to Morata because they know each other very well.

“He's won the MVP trophy and I'm happy for him. He's done a great job, like everyone. I'm sure that we will want to share it with his team-mates.”

Valverde himself admitted tacking Morata was the only option, but still a “sad” moment.

“It was something that I should not have done,” said Valverde on the club’s website.

“I apologised to Morata, but it was the only thing I could do because he's a very fast player.

“I'm happy to win the title but I'm still stuck with what I did because it's not right.

“My team-mates got behind me, but it was a sad moment for me. Simeone also came up to me and said something that I won't repeat and I want to thank him for it.”