Sergio Ramos scored the winning penalty for Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane’s side claimed a shootout win over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Supercopa final despite finishing with 10 men.

Zidane stuck with the same starting lineup that convincingly disposed of Valencia in the competition’s semi finals, but both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid struggled to find top form as they laboured through 120 goalless minutes.

Indeed, goalscoring opportunities were rare, although Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix both had chances in the first half to find the back of the net. Fede Valverde also should have scored with a header after being set up by Luka Jovic, but struck his own arm with his effort.

The biggest flashpoint of the match came five minutes from the shootout, with Valverde sent off for scything down Morata as he raced through on goal. Real Madrid emerged victorious on penalties, though, as Thibaut Courtois and Ramos made themselves the heroes.

Thibaut Courtois makes a crucial stopGetty Images

TALKING POINT

When will Atletico Madrid get over their hoodoo? That’s three finals in the past six years that Atletico Madrid have lost after going to extra time against Real Madrid - two in a penalty shootout. Of course, the Champions League final defeats to their city rivals in 2014 and 2016 will have hurt more than this, but Diego Simeone’s side seem to have some sort of mental block in these matches. It’s holding them back from fulfilling their full potential.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid): Not so long ago, there were questions about Courtois’ place at Real Madrid. However, the Belgian has found a rich vein of form recently. He was exceptional in Real Madrid’s La Liga win over Getafe last week and kept his side in the game a number of times in this match, most notably making a huge save from Thomas Partey in the shootout to help Los Blancos to the trophy.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid: Courtois 8, Carvajal 6, Varane 6, Ramos 5, Mendy 7, Casemiro 7, Valverde 5, Modric 5, Isco 5, Kroos 7, Jovic 6. Subs - Mariano 4, Vinicius 4, Rodrygo 5.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak 6, Trippier 7, Felipe 7, Gimenez 6, Lodi 5, Thomas 6, Saul 5, Morata 5, Felix 6, Herrera 5, Correa 5. Subs - Arias 4, Llorente 4, Vitolo 5, Savic 5.

KEY MOMENTS

17’ CHANCE! Mendy lost the ball out wide, giving Morata the chance to round Courtois in the Real Madrid goal. The Atletico Madrid striker went down, but the referee didn't see it as a penalty.

19’ FELIX... WIDE! That was a glorious opportunity for Atletico Madrid to take a relatively early lead! Ramos gave the ball away, but Felix fires wide of the target when he should have tested Courtois at the very least.

51’ JOVIS GOES CLOSE! The Serbian has burst into life at the start of the second half! Modric gave Jovic another chance to run, but he slides a finish from 15 yards wide of the post. That wasn't far away at all!

67’ BEST CHANCE YET! That should have been the opening goal! Jovic sets up the header for Valverde, but the midfielder somehow managed to head into his own leg from just a few yards out. He should have scored.

90+1’ BIG CHANCE FOR RODRYGO TO WIN IT! That was the opportunity Real Madrid were hoping for! It fell to Rodrygo, but the Brazilian attacker could only shoot straight at Oblak. What a chance to snatch the win!

115’ SENT OFF! Valverde has been shown a straight red card for hauling down Morata when the Atletico Madrid striker was clean through on goal! Real Madrid will now have to finish this match with 10 men!

SHOOTOUT: SAUL... misses! The Atletico Madrid man strikes the post! That gives Real Madrid the advantage in the shootout!

SHOOTOUT: RAMOS… scores! Who else? The Real Madrid captain steps up and converts his effort to give his side the win in the Spanish Supercopa final!

Real Madrid-AtléticoGetty Images

KEY STATS