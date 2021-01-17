Inaki Williams scored a stunning extra time winner and Lionel Messi was sent off as Athletic Club fought back from 2-1 down heading into stoppage time to win the Spanish Supercopa in extra time against Barcelona.

Messi returned to the Barca lineup having missed the penalty shootout victory over Real Sociedad on Wednesday through injury and looked somewhat short of match fitness throughout.

This didn’t stop the Argentine from creating the opening goal after 40 minutes, spreading a pass out to Jordi Alba and then setting up Antoine Griezmann for the shot, which the Frenchman swept home from 12 yards out.

However, Athletic Club responded only a matter of seconds later as Oscar de Marcos ghosted into the box to convert a cross on the half volley with Barcelona caught asleep at the back.

Raul Garcia had a header chalked off for a marginal offside call in the second half before Griezmann scored what looked to be the winner 13 minutes from time, diverting a low cross from Jordi Alba into the back of Unai Simon’s net.

Athletic Club weren’t finished, though, and equalised for a second time when Asier Villalibre came off the bench to finish an Iker Muniain freekick in stoppage time, sending the match into extra time.

Williams netted the winner in stunning fashion three minutes into extra time, cutting inside on to his right foot to lash home a powerful strike off the inside of the far post with Marc-Andre ter Stegen nowhere close.

Barcelona finished the match with 10 men after VAR was used in the final moments of extra time to spot Messi struck Villalibre with an arm off the ball, compounding a miserable collapse by the Catalans.

TALKING POINT - Messi’s lack of fitness was clear from the start

It was somewhat surprising to see Messi’s name in the Barcelona lineup for this one given he had missed the semi final win over Real Sociedad just four days previously. However, it was clear from the start that the Argentine was not fit. Indeed, Messi rarely broke into a sprint. He effectively played on one leg and finished his match with a red card for a petulant reaction. Messi has been in excellent form of late, but he might have been better served sitting this one out.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Inaki Williams (Athletic Club)

Williams’ natural talent has never been in doubt. Long tipped as one for the future, the forward, now 26, is capable of the spectacular. He certainly pulled off the spectacular in this match, scoring a stunning winner in extra time. Williams also contributed an assist. He has now had a direct hand in two goals and an assist in the three games he has played under Marcelino. Is the new Athletic Club manager finally getting the best out of the club’s most talented player? It’s starting to look that way.

Asier Villalibre of Athletic Club celebrates after scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the Supercopa de Espana Final match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club at Estadio de La Cartuja Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Barcelona - Ter Stegen 5, Dest 5, Araujo 7, Lenglet 3, Alba 7, Busquets 5, Pedri 5, De Jong 6, Dembele 5, Griezmann 8, Messi 5. Subs - Braithwaite 4, Pjanic 4, Mingueza 5, Puig 3.

Athletic Club - Simon 6, Balenziaga 5, Martínez 6, Yeray 6, Capa 7, Muniain 8, Vencedor 7, D. Garcia 6, De Marcos 7, R. Garcia 6, Williams 8. Subs - Lekue 5, Nunez 6, Vesga 5, Villalibre 7, Berenguer 4, Morcillo 3.

KEY MOMENTS

40’ GOAL! Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Club: The breakthrough and it belongs to Barcelona! Messi spread a pass out to Alba, he squared it back for the Argentine, his pass fell into the path of Griezmann and the French forward swept home a finish from inside the area!

41’ GOAL! Barcelona 1-1 Athletic Club: An instant response from Athletic Club! Barcelona fall asleep at the back and de Marcos nips in to get on the end of a cross into the box, finishing on the half volley past ter Stegen who stood no chance of keeping the ball out!

60’ GOAL DISALLOWED! The officials have decided Garcia was offside when the freekick came into the box. His header is chalked off! A let off for Barcelona. That was very close and wasn't very obvious from the replays!

77’ GOAL! Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Club: Griezmann grabs his, and Barcelona's, second of the match! Alba was played to the byline down the left side, he picked out Griezmann in the middle with the square ball and the Frenchman converted into the back of the net!

90’ GOAL! Barcelona 2-2 Athletic Club: A late, late equaliser! Villalibre gets on the end of a freekick delivery into the penalty box and fires high into the Barcelona net! The defensive line from the Catalans there was atrocious! What exactly was Lenglet doing there?!

93’ GOAL! Barcelona 2-3 Athletic Club: What an incredible goal! Athletic Club have completed the turnaround and what a way to do it! Williams picked up the ball on the corner of the box, cut inside on to his right foot and then curled a stunner in off the inside of the far post. Wow!

120’ SENT OFF! Messi has been shown a straight red card! The referee has decided the Barcelona number 10 struck Villalibre off the ball and the Catalans will finish this match with 10 men.

KEY STATS

Antoine Griezmann has been directly involved in seven goals in his last four games for Barcelona.

Inaki Williams became the first player to score a goal and assist another in a single game against Barcelona in all competitions this season.

