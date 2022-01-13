Teenager Nico Williams scored a late winner off the bench as Athletic Bilbao came from behind to beat Atletico Madrid and set up a final with Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana on Sunday.

In a game of few chances at the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia, Diego Simeone's side took the lead in fortuitous fashion just past the hour-mark when Joao Felix's downward header cannoned off the post and off Unai Simon's back before crossing the line.

But two goals in four minutes from Athletic Club turned the game on its head, Yeray Alvarez drawing them level before substitute Nico Williams kept his nerve to complete the comeback.

The first half reached its peak straight from kick-off when Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix raced onto Marcos Llorente's pass over the top and slotted home only to be flagged well offside.

At the opposite end, Inaki Williams found a hole in Atleti's defence but shot straight at Jan Oblak on the half-volley and the sides went in level at the break having barely laid a glove on each other.

The second half was a huge improvement, but not until Atletico Madrid broke the deadlock. The smallest player on the pitch, Joao Felix, used all the muscles in his neck to get enough power in his header from a corner delivery and his reward was the opening goal in the 62nd-minute.

Athletic Bilbao levelled just 15 minutes later from a set-piece of their own when Alvarez climbed highest to head past Oblak. But the best was yet to come. Nico Williams - a 70th-minute substitute and brother of Inaki - had looked a real threat and proved to be the match winner, coolly side-footing home after Atleti failed to deal with yet another corner.

Los Colchoneros' pain was compounded in added-time when Jose Maria Gimenez was shown a straight red card for a high challenge on Inigo Martinez.

Last season's Super Cup champions will now be confident of defending their crown when they take on Los Blancos, who edged past Barcelona on Wednesday evening.

TALKING POINT - Atleti's defensive fragilities highlighted once again

Last season, Atletico Madrid would easily have held on to a 1-0 lead with less than half an hour remaining. After all, under Diego Simeone their defence has been impeccable. But something is not quite right with Los Colchoneros currently.

With top goalscorer Luis Suarez left on the bench, Atleti barely created a chance of note until they edged in front thanks to a fortuitous goal. That being said, they rarely looked like conceding either, but when Athletic Club suddenly shifted into a higher gear, their fragile defence - without the injured Stefan Savic - couldn't deal with them.

Nico Williams, in particular, was a thorn in their side. The lively 19-year-old had two good chances before he struck the decisive blow, just his third goal in senior football. It's a moment he will remember for a long time, but it's one Simeone will want to forget as Atleti's campaign turns increasingly sour.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Inaki Williams (Athletic Club)

As tempting as it to give the award to Nico Williams, he was only on the pitch for a whole 20 minutes. So, it's his brother Inaki who receives the prize. He was excellent also, leading the front line, helping his side build attacks, and his game only improved when his younger sibling was introduced.

PLAYER RATINGS

Atletico Madrid: Oblak 7, Carrasco 6, Hermoso 5, Gimenez 5, Vrsaljko 6, Llorente 6, Kondogbia 6, Lemar 6, Koke 6, Joao Felix 7, Correa 6. subs: Lodi 5, De Paul 5, Herrera N/A, Suarez 5, Cunha N/A.

Athletic Club: Unai Simon 6, De Marcos 7, Alvarez 7, Martinez 7, Balenziaga 6, Berenguer 6, D Garcia 6, Zarraga 6, Muniain 7, Sancet 7, I Williams 8*.. subs: N Williams 8, Berchiche 5, Vesga 5, R Garcia 5.

KEY MOMENTS

1'- ATLETI HAVE THE BALL IN THE BACK OF THE NET!: But it's not going to count! Joao Felix races onto Lemar's long ball over the top and slots it home, but he's well offside. Drama after about 10 seconds!

62' - GOAL! ATLETICO MADRID 1-0 ATHLETIC CLUB (UNAI SIMON, OWN GOAL) Finally! That's just what this game needed! Joao Felix, the smallest player on the pitch, is left unmarked to meet a corner delivery with a downward header. Unai Simon is at full stretch, the ball hits the post and cannons off his back and across the line! A scrappy goal but Diego Simeone won't care!

77' - GOAL! ATLETICO MADRID 1-1 ATHLETIC CLUB (YERAY ALVAREZ): Alvarez heads Athletic Club level! Having conceded from a corner, they've only gone and scored from one of their own! Atleti's vulnerability at set-pieces is highlighted once again as Alvarez climbs highest to power a header past Oblak.

79' - WHAT A SAVE! Oblak keeps the scores level! The Athletic Club Williams brothers combine in a terrific move and Nico closes in on goal even if it's from a tight angle. However, his shot is somehow kept out by Oblak!

81' - GOAL! ATLETICO MADRID 1-2 ATHLETIC CLUB (NICO WILLIAMS): The substitute Nico Williams holds his nerve to fire Athletic Club in front! It comes from another corner! Atleti fail to deal with it convincingly, the ball bobbles around and falls kindly to the teenager, who, cool as you like, side-foots it into the corner of the net!

90'+3 - RED CARD! The referee initially produces a yellow card for Gimenez who is going for the ball but raises his foot too high as he challenges Inigo Martinez. He is advised to watch the replay and after doing so, upgrades it to a red. It goes from bad to worse for Atletico Madrid.

KEY STAT

Athletic Club will play their sixth final in Spanish Supercopa, for the first time in consecutive years after playing in Seville in 2021; they could win two consecutive titles in the same competition for the first time since their two LaLiga titles in 1983 and 1984.

