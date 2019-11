Spanish women's soccer players agree to suspend strike

The strike led to the postponement of last weekend's women's Primera Division games but matches for next weekend will go ahead as scheduled.

AFE's statement said players had agreed to halt the strike and resume working until Dec. 20 after receiving an offer from the ministry for employment which guaranteed players a minimum salary of 16,000 euros ($18,000) per year as well as full-time contracts.

"The strike has achieved its objective, which was to bring to light the problem our colleagues face," said the statement.

"AFE wishes to state that the majority of the players think the offer made by the ministry for employment is positive and our association has told them we are ready to accept it."

($1 = 0.9026 euros) (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)