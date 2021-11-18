Quincy Promes will be prosecuted on a charge of attempted manslaughter in the Netherlands after allegedly attacking his cousin last year, according to reports.

The Dutch international is accused of stabbing his cousin in the knee during an argument at a family party in Abcoude, near Amsterdam, in 2020.

Ad

The 50-cap winger has denied the allegations and has been out on bail while remaining a suspect. At the time of the incident he played for Dutch side Ajax but has since joined Russia’s Spartak Moscow earlier this year.

Premier League 'Really disrespectful' - Rodgers hits out when quizzed on Manchester United job 27 MINUTES AGO

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports that the justice department have confirmed that charges have been made, and claimed that the individual concerned is 29-year-old Promes.

If found guilty he could face a punishment of between 24 and 42 months.

Lawyer Yehudi Moszkowicz, a lawyer retained by the alleged victim, said: “The decision to sue Promes is the only right decision.

“After taking note of the file, we will also ask the Public Prosecution Service to prosecute the suspect for attempted manslaughter.

“If necessary, we will go to the Court for that.”

Football Arrival in UK for Afghan women's youth development team AN HOUR AGO