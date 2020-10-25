Julian Chabot was allowed a free header at a corner to put Spezia ahead in the 28th minute and Kevin Agudelo doubled their lead with a shot from the edge of the penalty area three minutes later.

Riccardo Gagliolo snapped up a rebound to pull one back for Parma in the 34th minute before the hosts enjoyed a series of let-offs.

Football Villarreal draw at Cadiz and miss chance to go top AN HOUR AGO

Nahuel Estevez hit the inside of the post for Spezia, Lucien Agoume also struck the woodwork and then it was Daniele Verde's turn.

Parma forward Andreas Cornelius went down in the area in stoppage time and Juraj Kucka equalised from the spot to leave Spezia, enjoying their debut season in Serie A, with five points from five games and Parma with four.

There was also drama in Sardinia where Cagliari twice came from behind to beat Crotone 4-2, with five goals coming in the first half.

Junior Messias put Crotone in front before Charalampos Lykogiannis and Giovanni Simeone replied for the hosts, Salvatore Molina levelled for Crotone and Riccardo Sottil put Cagliari 3-2 ahead at the break.

Crotone had Luca Cigarini sent off early in the second half and Joao Pedro added Cagliari's fourth six minutes from time to leave them with seven points and Crotone with one. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Clare Fallon)

Football Digne red card 'a joke', says Ancelotti AN HOUR AGO