St Mirren could not fulfil Scottish Premiership fixtures against Motherwell and Hamilton Academical due to a number of COVID-19 cases in the squad.
The club had only 12 registered players available for the match against Hamilton last week.
"The St Mirren hearing will be held before a sub-committee of the board of the SPFL, chaired by an independent legally-qualified chair, on Nov. 10 and/or Nov. 11," the SPFL said in a statement https://spfl.co.uk/news/spfl-statement-47097.
St Mirren said on Twitter https://twitter.com/saintmirrenfc/status/1321852889552269313 they would defend their case "robustly". (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )
