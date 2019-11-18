Sponsorships help bump up Man United's Q1 core earnings

United's core profit rose 18.4% to 34.8 million pounds ($45.05 million) for the three months to Sept. 30 and it reiterated its annual revenue and core earnings targets.

Revenue for the quarter was flat and the club said that the majority of the full-year impact from missing out on the lucrative European club competition would occur in the second quarter.

The 20-time English champions had warned in September that annual revenue would fall for the first time in five years as the club will not be able to capitalise on UEFA's broadcasting revenue distribution system.

