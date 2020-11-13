The Portuguese coach was deemed to be responsible for the late kickoff of Spurs' Europa League match at Royal Antwerp on Oct. 29.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary body said the ban is deferred for a probationary period of one year.

Tottenham were also fined 25,000 euros ($29,565) for the late kickoff plus 3,000 euros for a breach of UEFA's equipment regulations.

Spurs lost the match 1-0 in Belgium but top Group J on goal difference, ahead of Antwerp and LASK Linz.

($1 = 0.8456 euros) (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

