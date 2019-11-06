Spurs close in on last-16 berth with 4-0 rout of Red Star

BELGRADE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur closed in on a berth in the Champions League knockout stages after two goals from Son Heung-min and one each by Giovani Lo Celso and Christian Eriksen gave them a resounding 4-0 Group B win at Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday.

The result left Spurs second in the group on seven points from four games, five behind leaders Bayern Munich who sealed a last-16 berth with two games to spare after a 2-0 home win over Olympiakos Piraeus.

Third-placed Red Star have three points and Olympiakos one.

Lo Celso, who is on loan at Spurs from Spanish side Real Betis, fired the visitors ahead with a freakish 34th-minute goal and the clinical Son netted twice in quick succession after the break to silence a fervent home crowd.

Late substitute Eriksen added the gloss when he tucked the ball past goalkeeper Milan Borjan at the near post after another fine assist by the lively Danny Rose.

Red Star twice hit the woodwork on stroke of halftime and Spurs keeper Paulo Gazzaniga kept out a Milan Pavkov sitter with a superb reflex save midway through the first half but Spurs dominated throughout on a warm evening. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)