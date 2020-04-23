Football

Spurs' Dier charged by FA for confronting fan after Cup loss to Norwich

ByReuters
40 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier has been charged by the Football Association (FA) over a confrontation with a fan after his side's defeat on penalties by Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round last month, the governing body said on Thursday.

Following the shootout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, video footage showed England international Dier climbing over seats and confronting a home supporter before he was restrained by security guards and other fans.

"Eric Dier has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3," the FA said in a statement http://www.thefa.com/news/2020/apr/23/eric-dier-charged-230420.

"It is alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder's actions at the conclusion of the Emirates FA Cup fixture against Norwich City FC on Wednesday, March 4 were improper and/or threatening."

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho said at the time that he had sympathy for Dier but his actions were wrong.

The FA said Dier had until May 8 to respond to the charge. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

