Spurs' Dier ready to play Burnley after Norwich fracas - Mourinho

Dier appeared to be upset at something said after Wednesday's game and climbed into the stands, climbing over seats and confronting a home fan before he was restrained by security guards and other supporters.

The FA is looking into the incident and has asked the club and Dier for their observations but he is available for Saturday's Premier League trip to Burnley.

"I don't think there is any reason for him not to be in the right frame of mind," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "He played two fantastic matches. He played in a back three against Wolves and a back four against Norwich.

"He showed me things I couldn't probably imagine if I had taken over in July. I know already what he can do in these positions, so this is crucial information for me.

"He played so, so well. What happened (after the Norwich match) was clear, almost nothing happened. So I think he's ready... Before I arrived he wasn't playing much, he has to play tomorrow. We go with him again."

Spurs, seventh in the table, have lost their last four matches in all competitions, including their penalty shootout defeat to Norwich, and are in danger of missing out on a top-four spot and Champions League qualification.

Mourinho, however, is optimistic his side can turn things around despite an injury crisis.

Forwards Harry Kane (hamstring) and Son Heung-min (fractured arm) and midfielder Moussa Sissoko (knee) are still sidelined but goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has recovered from a groin injury to return to training.

"We're sad but we're positive," Mourinho said. "That's the way it has to be. We have our problems and I'm not going to repeat because people know and are tired of me repeating the problems.

"But I'm never tired to say we're positive, I have nothing to blame my players on their attitude. It's fantastic to learn a lot from my players in such a difficult period.

"We fight together, we love to work together. I can imagine a good period without injuries, without the bad luck we're having." (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)