Spurs goalkeeper Lloris undergoes surgery on dislocated elbow

Lloris picked up the injury during Spurs' 3-0 league defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion last month when he fell awkwardly into his goal as he tried to prevent Neal Maupay scoring after parrying the ball into the path of the striker.

The Spurs skipper was ruled out for the rest of the year, with Paulo Gazzaniga stepping in to replace him in goal, and the club had initially ruled out the prospect of surgery.

"Following further clinical testing and examination, Hugo Lloris has now undergone surgery on his left elbow," the club said in a statement https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2019/november/hugo-lloris-injury-update. "Surgery was advised after further reviews by specialists found the elbow remained unstable."

Spurs said Lloris, 32, was on course to return to training early next year. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)