Football

Spurs investigating Aurier for lockdown breach - report

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
24 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

May 20 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur are investigating Serge Aurier for a breach of social distancing rules after the defender posted a picture of himself with his barber on social media, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Ivory Coast international Aurier, 27, put a photo of his hairdo on Instagram.

People from different households have been barred from socialising due to the coronavirus pandemic since the British government imposed lockdown measures on March 23, closing businesses including hairdressers.

Football

Bilbao striker Aduriz retires at 39 after body says enough

AN HOUR AGO

"We are investigating the circumstances and will deal with the incident appropriately," the BBC reported Spurs as saying in a statement.

Aurier, who had previously apologised after posting videos of himself and team mate Moussa Sissoko doing shuttle runs together during the lockdown, defended his behaviour.

"My hairdresser is negative and me too, so stop talking in a vacuum. Put on masks and gloves when you come to take pictures at the training centre - it's part of the rules too," he wrote. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Serie A

Italian federation sets August 20 finish date for Serie A season

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Qatar aims to keep World Cup affordable despite COVID fall-out

4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Bilbao striker Aduriz retires at 39 after body says enough

AN HOUR AGO
Serie A

Italian federation sets August 20 finish date for Serie A season

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Qatar aims to keep World Cup affordable despite COVID fall-out

4 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Klopp says no Liverpool player will be forced to train

4 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

‘Worried’ PSG set to move for Haaland this summer – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Empty stadiums suck – so what is the solution?

00:04:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Why Borussia Dortmund DON’T want to win the Bundesliga

00:02:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

00:01:29
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

YESTERDAY AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

18/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Frustrated Messi the difference as penalty sees off Sociedad

07/03/2020 AT 15:50
Australian Open

Big boys DO cry: Why women's sport will miss Andy Murray

11/01/2019 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

18/05/2020 AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

White: Even Hendry would tell you O’Sullivan is the greatest

19/04/2020 AT 11:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Premier League

Maguire signs five-year Leicester City deal

09/09/2018 AT 10:20
DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich thrash Eintracht Frankfurt to win DFL-Supercup

12/08/2018 AT 21:42
Premier League

Parker: Pogba has outgrown United because Mourinho can't manage him

24/07/2018 AT 10:15
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBilbao striker Aduriz retires at 39 after body says enough