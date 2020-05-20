Spurs investigating Aurier for lockdown breach - report

May 20 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur are investigating Serge Aurier for a breach of social distancing rules after the defender posted a picture of himself with his barber on social media, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Ivory Coast international Aurier, 27, put a photo of his hairdo on Instagram.

People from different households have been barred from socialising due to the coronavirus pandemic since the British government imposed lockdown measures on March 23, closing businesses including hairdressers.

"We are investigating the circumstances and will deal with the incident appropriately," the BBC reported Spurs as saying in a statement.

Aurier, who had previously apologised after posting videos of himself and team mate Moussa Sissoko doing shuttle runs together during the lockdown, defended his behaviour.

"My hairdresser is negative and me too, so stop talking in a vacuum. Put on masks and gloves when you come to take pictures at the training centre - it's part of the rules too," he wrote. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

