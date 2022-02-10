Tottenham Hotspur could be set to host the Super Bowl in 2026 - if their ambitious bid for the world showpiece gets the green light.

Spurs already have a £40 million staging contract with the NFL that sees them hold two regular games per season, but this move would be the next step in that tie-up.

Ad

And it's no formality, with the biggest sticking point likely to be around the time of day the event happens.

Premier League Saka says Arsenal ‘always the one’ despite interest from Spurs and Chelsea as a youngster 5 HOURS AGO

With kick-off needing to be very late into the UK night to suit the American viewing audience, Spurs would likely have to clear its viability with Haringey Council. And with the stadium being in such a densely populated area of North London, there would certainly be considerations around disturbances and the provision of transport.

If the Super Bowl did come to the UK, then it would be the first time that the blue riband match has left the US in its history.

With the next four Super Bowls already agreed with venues in the US, the earliest it could happen is 2026.

If the plan was to go ahead, it would be a huge boost to Spurs' global standing, particularly as they are still aiming to close a naming rights deal for their stadium.

Chairman Daniel Levy is believed to want a sum close to £400 million over 20 years for any partner to get that privilege.

The NFL are believed to be just as keen to explore the potential partnership, which would cement their relationship with Spurs following an initial £10 million payment to cover costs towards the retractable NFL field that lies beneath Spurs' regular pitch.

Spurs aren't the only bidders in the hunt for the showpiece however, with Stadium Australia in Sydney also said to be exploring the possibility.

--

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Premier League Spurs 'want to move on' from use of 'Y-word' after conducting review 10 HOURS AGO