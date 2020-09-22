Orient confirmed on Monday that some of their players had tested positive and that its Breyer Group Stadium and training ground facilities would be closed until further notice.

The English Football League (EFL) said they were waiting for the outcome of the discussions between the club and Public Health England before taking any action.

Orient had also informed Mansfield Town, Plymouth Argyle and Oldham Athletic - three of their most recent opponents - prior to the public release of the information. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

