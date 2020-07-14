Spurs more tactical under Mourinho, says Davies

July 14 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur are more tactical under manager Jose Mourinho than when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge, defender Ben Davies has said.

Argentine Pochettino led Spurs to the Champions League final last season but was sacked in November after a poor start to the Premier League campaign and replaced by Mourinho.

"Under 'Poch' we very much had our style of play and it was just the high press, high intensity," Davies told talkSPORT.

"Now I think we're a bit more tactical, we're a bit more aware of what we're coming up against. We have a game plan for each game."

Mourinho's side have come in for criticism of late due to some disappointing performances but Davies, 27, said the players were adapting to their manager's methods.

"In some games it hasn't been what we've wanted but everyone is buying into the skill set that Mourinho has and we all know that he's a top manager," Davies added.

"He's won everything there is to win so us as players have got to put our trust into him and the results will follow.

"We'll go away in the summer and I'm sure we'll do a lot of work in pre-season, get ready for it and next year has to be a different story."

Tottenham, who are eighth in the league, visit Newcastle United on Wednesday. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

