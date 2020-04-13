Spurs reverse decision to furlough staff, will pay them in full for April, May

By Reuters

57 minutes agoUpdated 41 minutes ago

April 13 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur have reversed their decision to furlough staff during the coronavirus pandemic amid criticism from supporters, the Premier League club said in a statement https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2020/april/club-update-covid-19 on Monday.

Spurs had imposed a 20% pay cut on 550 non-playing staff in April and May to protect jobs. But the club said on Monday that only board members would see salary reductions and all other employees - whether full-time, casual, or furloughed - would be paid 100% of their wages for April and May. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

