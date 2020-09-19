Bale returns to his former club on a one-year loan deal, with British media reporting that Spurs will pay 20 million pounds ($25.8 million) in wages and fees for the 31-year-old Wales forward.
Reguilon, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla, arrives for a reported fee of 30 million euros ($35.51 million).
Football
While Bale appeals to Spurs' nostalgia, Reguilon has transformative potential
($1 = 0.7744 pounds; $1 = 0.8448 euros) (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Premier League
Injured Bale won’t play for Spurs until after October international break
Football
Bale and Tottenham re-united, but will old spark return?