As per UEFA's health protocol, Scottish teams are required to have a minimum of 13 players available but St Mirren informed the SPFL that they only had 11 registered players who were fit.

"Due to a number of positive tests for COVID-19 amongst their playing squad and coaching staff, and a number of other players who are isolating, they have only 11 registered fit players available," the SPFL said in a statement https://spfl.co.uk/news/spfl-statement-47078.

"As a result, St Mirren are unable to fulfil tomorrow's fixture... and in line with standard procedure, the SPFL have postponed the fixture pending the ongoing investigation into the events at St Mirren."

This is the second time St Mirren have had a match postponed this month after their league game against Motherwell last weekend was called off due to COVID-19 cases.

The SPFL said it had also opened disciplinary proceedings against Kilmarnock for alleged breaches of COVID-19 protocols after their game versus Motherwell on Oct. 3 was postponed.

"A hearing will be held before a Sub-Committee of the Board of the SPFL, chaired by an independent legally-qualified chair," the SPFL said in a statement https://spfl.co.uk/news/kilmarnock-fc-disciplinary.

"The date of the hearing will be announced in due course." (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai; Editing by Ken Ferris)

