Football

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2022 draw in Qatar at Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre

Final preparations were underway on Friday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw later in the day. Twenty-nine of the 32 World Cup teams are known, with two Covid-delayed intercontinental play-off matches - Costa Rica vs New Zealand andUAE or Australia vs Peru - set for June.

00:01:23, an hour ago