'Stand up if you hate the kit!' - Huddersfield fans vent their fury at Paddy Power logo on new strip

Jan Siewert is preparing the Terriers for life back in the Championship after a two-year spell in the Premier League came to an end last season.

Having played without a logo on the new blue away strip during their second pre-season victory over Hamburg seven days' ago, fans eagerly anticipating news on the new kit sponsor were in for a rude awakening on Wednesday morning.

In fast action shots, perhaps the logo isn't so obvious?Getty Images

Paddy Power have marked their entrance into shirt sponsorship in controversial fashion, with the Yorkshire club revealing the new design, complete with a garish sash design displaying the Irish bookmakers' logo.

Supporters who made the short trip to Spotland Stadium for the friendly against Rochdale made their feelings felt towards the eye-catching kit that appears to contravene FA rules over the size of sponsor logos.

Fans housed in the away section chanted "stand up if you hate the kit" in the opening stages of the match - and others took to Twitter to pile in on the controversial design...

Others were already rather cynical towards the stunning unveiling...

And did Siewert give the game away...?

Huddersfield head coach Jan Siewart winks at the camera at SpotlandGetty Images

With the relative inactivity during the summer transfer window, others were just happy to make light of the situation...

With the FA stipulating that shirt sponsors can only be located in one area, not exceeding 250 square centimetres, it remains to be seen whether or not this is another one of Paddy Power's inimitable stunts.