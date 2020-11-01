Substitute Georgia Stanway slotted home in extra-time as Manchester City beat Everton 3-1 to win the 2019-20 Women's FA Cup - defending the trophy they won last season.

What was billed as the 50th Women's FA Cup final - albeit only the 27th with involvement from the FA - was hosted at an empty Wembley as the season finally officially concluded, and it was an entertaining showpiece encounter worthy of the stage.

Samantha Mewis - one of the recent influx of USA World Cup winners - put City ahead shortly before half-time, rising high to head into the net.

Valerie Gauvin, the France international, grabbed Everton's equaliser with a bullet header bang on the hour, requiring nothing so complex as actually looking at the goal to nod home. It was remarkable she was on the pitch at all, having suffered a very heavy challenge towards the end of the first half in which she injured her knee.

Despite plenty of strapping, Gauvin was unable to lead the line for extra-time, though, making way as manager Willie Kirk shuffled the pack and brought on fresh legs for the last half-hour.

City had dominated much of the possession and created plenty of chances, but England goalkeeper Sandy MacIver was equal to the challenge - most notably palming a Steph Houghton effort on to and off the far post in extra-time.

But she could do nothing about a smart move between Stanway and fellow substitute Jess Park, a 19-year-old who turned professional earlier this year, who sent the ball through into the box beautifully. The on-rushing Stanway sent her venomous strike along the ground and past her despairing Lioness team-mate.

Another replacement, Janine Beckie, added a third with the last kick of the game - but it could have been different had MacIver had success with her attempted bicycle kick as Everton chased a second equaliser and pushed all bodies forward.

