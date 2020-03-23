‘Stay at home and save lives’ - Arsenal stop training

The club and its staff entered a 14-day self-isolation period after first-team coach Mikel Arteta was diagnosed with coronavirus.

That period is set to expire late on Monday night, meaning in theory that the club could return to training on Tuesday.

However, the club have taken the decision to postpone training until further notice.

“As a result of the current situation we are clear it would be inappropriate and irresponsible to ask the players to come back at this time,” a club statement read.

" Therefore, our men’s first team, women and academy players are all remaining at home. Stay at home and save lives. "

The Guardian report that the decision was taken after guidance from Gary O’Driscoll, the club’s head of medical services.