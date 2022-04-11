Steph Houghton has handed over the England captaincy after holding the armband for eight years.

Houghton has won over 100 caps for England and captained the Lionesses in three consecutive tournaments, but with doubts over her fitness England enter a new era with a new captain in charge.

"It has been the greatest honour and privilege to captain my country for the last eight years," Houghton said in a statement.

"I have been fortunate to lead the team to three major competition semi-finals and a bronze medal at the 2015 World Cup. Whilst the targets were always to win tournaments, I will always have immense pride in how we played, competed and how much we achieved.

"The past 12 months have been very difficult for me from a football perspective, in trying to overcome a number of injuries.

"The captaincy is being passed on to a very deserving and driven leader in Leah Williamson."

Williamson admitted she had big shoes to fill and credited Houghton with getting England, who face Northern Ireland in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday, to where they are today.

"[Houghton] has led the team to this period we're in now. The legacy she has left behind is tough to follow," said Williamson.

"I hope I do the armband and the badge proud and live up to that special level."

Wiegman has made Williamson a key part of her set-up since taking over in 2021, and explained why she chose the Arsenal defender as her new captain.

"(Williamson) has done a great job. She is a very good player and connects people on and off the pitch. That's why I made her captain," said Wiegman.

Houghton, 33, started playing for hometown club Sunderland in 2002 before stints with Leeds United, Arsenal and current club Manchester City.

She missed out on silverware at international level, but led England to the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup and 2017 Euros.

