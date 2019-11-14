Kane scored a hat-trick in a 7-0 demolition of Montenegro that saw England qualify for Euro 2020, but Sterling watched from the sidelines after he was dropped from the international side by boss Gareth Southgate following a training ground tussle with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

But Harry Kane insists the decision was made as a team.

"We made the decision as a group," said Kane. "The gaffer spoke to me and few of the other senior players in the team And this is the decision we’ve come to.

"Raheem’s apologised as we know, and for us, we’re a group, things happen, we move on and this was a great way to show it.

"He’s been good around the camp, he will have been disappointed but I’m sure he’s ready to go to try and get on the pitch on Sunday."