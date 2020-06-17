Sterling scores first Premier League goal since resumption

MANCHESTER, England, June 17 (Reuters) - Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling scored the first Premier League goal in 100 days as the English top-flight season restarted on Wednesday following its suspension in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sterling capitalised on a mistake by Arsenal defender David Luiz to smash the ball past goalkeeper Bernd Leno in the closing minutes of the first half at Etihad Stadium.

Aston Villa and Sheffield United earlier played out a goalless draw at Villa Park, goalline technology denying a first-half goal for United. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

