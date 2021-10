Football

Steve Bruce on his future at Newcastle United after Tottenham defeat: ‘We’ll see what the owners have to say’

Steve Bruce: "We needed to build on that and unfortunately we didn't. But look, the owners have been very, very respectful over the last week, 10 days whatever it is. It's obviously the start, which gives everybody a little bit of hope. It's going to take time and patience, of course, but to have the supporters back on site, I have to say it was terrific."

00:01:08, an hour ago