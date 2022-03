Football

Steven Gerrard, Rivaldo light up Liverpool v Barca charity match

Credit: credit LFCTV. Steven Gerrard and RIvaldo rolled back the years as the pair lit up Anfield with a goal each in a Liverpool v Barcelona legends charity match on Saturday. Gerrard captained his side once again but his penalty wasn't enough to stop Liverpool slipping to a 2-1 defeat against Barca.

