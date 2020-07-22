Steven Gerrard turns down Bristol City job – report

Steven GERRARD coach of Rangers during the Veolia Trophy match between Nice and Glasgow Rangers at Groupama Stadium on July 18, 2020 in Lyon, France
Steven Gerrard has turned down the opportunity to become Bristol City head coach, according to a report in the Bristol Post.
Gerrard, 40, assumed the role of Rangers coach in May 2018 and has gone on to secure two second-placed finishes for the Glasgow club.
It was reported on Tuesday that Bristol City CEO Mark Ashton had earmarked the former Liverpool captain as a potential replacement for Lee Johnson, who was sacked in early July.
However, Gerrard has no interest in leaving Ibrox having signed a new deal in December 2019 that runs through to 2024, with the report adding that Gerrard expects to see that contract out ahead of a potential return to Anfield.
Chris Hughton has now emerged as the preferred option for the Ashton Gate club.
