Steven Gerrard turns down Bristol City job – report

Steven GERRARD coach of Rangers during the Veolia Trophy match between Nice and Glasgow Rangers at Groupama Stadium on July 18, 2020 in Lyon, France

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
34 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

Steven Gerrard has turned down the opportunity to become Bristol City head coach, according to a report in the Bristol Post.

Gerrard, 40, assumed the role of Rangers coach in May 2018 and has gone on to secure two second-placed finishes for the Glasgow club.

It was reported on Tuesday that Bristol City CEO Mark Ashton had earmarked the former Liverpool captain as a potential replacement for Lee Johnson, who was sacked in early July.

However, Gerrard has no interest in leaving Ibrox having signed a new deal in December 2019 that runs through to 2024, with the report adding that Gerrard expects to see that contract out ahead of a potential return to Anfield.

Chris Hughton has now emerged as the preferred option for the Ashton Gate club.

