Stevens on target as Sheffield United draw 1-1 with Brighton

Sheffield United took the lead when wing-back Stevens scored in the 26th minute after Brighton failed to clear a corner from the right, controlling the ball before sending a left-footed pile-driver into the top corner.

The lead lasted just over three minutes as Brighton struck back from a set piece of their own, Adam Webster nodding a long free kick from Aaron Mooys towards the goal, and Maupay stealing in to head home from close range.

Still searching for their first league victory of 2020, visitors Brighton kept pouring forward, and Ezequiel Schelotto had a strong shout for a penalty turned down as a ball from Yves Bissouma hit the arm of Ben Osborn in the box.

Sheffield United brought on striker David McGoldrick as they chased a third win in a row that would have lifted them into fifth place above Tottenham, but Brighton held firm as the game finished in a draw.

A victory would have put the Blades into fifth ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who lost 2-1 to Chelsea earlier in the day, but they remain sixth on 40 points after 27 games, while Brighton are 15th on 28 points. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Clare Fallon)