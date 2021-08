Football

'Still question marks' - Mikel Arteta admits more deals possible but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not one of them

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that there are still some question marks over the squad and that there could be more transfer moves before the window shuts next Tuesday. He did add that he did not expect club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to be one of those deals in terms of departures.

00:00:34, an hour ago