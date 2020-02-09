Storm Ciara forces cancellation of all WSL games
LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - High winds and rain caused by Storm Ciara forced the cancellation of all Sunday's games in England's FA Women's Super League (FAWSL), including the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
Arsenal announced the postponement of the match on their website on Sunday morning, and the FAWSL later confirmed that all games had been called off due to the bad weather. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)