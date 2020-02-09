Storm warning forces postponement of Gladbach v Cologne

"Due to the bad weather warning of the German weather service and the resulting security concerns the game between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Cologne for the Bundesliga today Sunday will not take place," the DFL said in a statement.

Storm 'Sabine' is due to hit the region in the western part of the country later on Sunday.

In the coming days the DFL will reschedule a new date for the game, it said.

Gladbach are in fourth place on 39 points, three behind leaders Bayern Munich. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Mark Potter)