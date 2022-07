Football

'Story of Messi and Barcelona not over' - Xavi on possibility of return

Barcelona head coach has admitted that the club have not given up on bringing Lionel Messi back to the club in the future. Xavi revealed that returning president Joan Laporta "wishes the story between Leo and Barca will continue." Messi left Barcelona for PSG in 2021 which brought his 21-year stay at Barcelona to a surprise end.

00:01:24, 2 hours ago