Striker Aaron Collins joins Forest Green on free transfer

Forest Green have signed striker Aaron Collins on a free transfer after his contract with fellow Sky Bet League Two club Morecambe expired.

The 22-year-old has become the fourth summer signing at the New Lawn after scoring eight times in 15 appearances for Morecambe who he joined from Wolves.

A former Wales Under-19 international, Collins is focused on helping Rovers better their fifth-place finish last season.

Collins told the Forest Green website: “It’s a great club and when they came in and said they were interested in me, I was very interested in talking to them.

“They are a club on the up. They only came up two years ago and last season showed what they are about, making the play-offs.

“Hopefully next season or the season after we can get promotion.

“I got eight goals in 15 appearances while I was at Morecambe and impressed a lot of managers and that was my aim.

“I need to play regular football and (get) scoring as many goals as I can to get this team promotion.”

Rovers manager Mark Cooper added: “Aaron is a great signing. He went to Morecambe and was outstanding.

“He caused us havoc when we went up there and is intelligent in terms of his football play.

“He will be another quality and exciting addition. He is tall, can score goals and can definitely help the team next season.”