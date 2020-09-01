The 27-year-old, who netted 103 goals in 113 games for beaten Champions League finalists Wolfsburg in a trophy-laden three-year spell in Germany, joins a Chelsea side bristling with attacking talents such as Australia's Sam Kerr and the English duo of Bethany England and Fran Kirby.

"I’m excited to just play for such a big club, to play with so many amazing players and to also be playing in the league. The English league, it’s so exciting at the moment and I’m really looking forward to it," Harder told Chelsea's website (www.chelseafc.com).

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said: "She is a fantastic team player who wants to take her game to the next level. She chose Chelsea as the club that can push her to that level. She can play for any team in the world, but she chose us."

Chelsea kick off their title defence away to Manchester United on Sunday.

Harder's last game for Wolfsburg was a 3-1 defeat to Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League final on Sunday.

($1 = 0.7473 pounds) (Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Toby Davis)

