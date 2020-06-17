Football

Strong anti-racism message at re-start of Premier League

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
16 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

BIRMINGHAM, England, June 17 (Reuters) - Aston Villa and Sheffield United re-started the Premier League on Wednesday after a 100-day hiatus caused by the COVID-19 health crisis with a strong statement of support for the worldwide protests against racism.

All the players' names on the back of their shirts were replaced with the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ as the Premier League formally joined the international protest campaign sparked by the death of George Floyd in America.

The players, and referee Michael Oliver, also took a knee as the opening whistle was blown, following a moment's silence before kick off in memory of those who died in the pandemic.

Football

ASTON VILLA AND SHEFFIELD UNITED PLAYERS AND REFEREE TAKE A KNEE AT KICKOFF ON ENGLISH PREMIER

16 MINUTES AGO

It was an unusual step from the governing body which usually insists players refrain from overtly political statements but which has supported previous efforts to rid the game of racism. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football

UK minister says watch Premier League from home as games resume

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Football to return in Brazil on Thursday

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

UK minister says watch Premier League from home as games resume

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Aston Villa and Sheffield United players take knee at kick-off

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Football to return in Brazil on Thursday

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Man United's Fernandes excited by Pogba partnership

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Eliteserien

Stunning volleys and shocking misses: The good and bad from the Eliteserien

00:01:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Marcus Rashford after successful campaign to continue free meal scheme: ‘It's a proud moment’

00:00:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

00:01:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Eliteserien

Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Even Østensen? Viking forward scores incredible acrobatic effort

00:00:34
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Formula 1

Mercedes extends Bottas deal for 2018

13/09/2017 AT 11:41
Champions League

Fellaini stars as United beat FC Basel on return to top table

12/09/2017 AT 17:07
Premier League

Liverpool to appeal length of Mane ban

11/09/2017 AT 16:57
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Incredible point at the Adria Tour as Thiem concludes with a tweener against Krajinovic

14/06/2020 AT 20:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Formula 1

Williams trying major car changes at test

01/08/2017 AT 09:24
Premier League

Manchester United 2017-18 fixtures: Red Devils open at home to West Ham

14/06/2017 AT 07:20
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleUK minister says watch Premier League from home as games resume