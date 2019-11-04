Former Barcelona player Oscar, 46, has managed several teams including Brighton & Hove Albion, Watford and Red Bull Salzburg, most recently working with Olympiakos Piraeus in 2018.

Sunday's 1-0 defeat by visitors Getafe was Celta's fourth in a row and left them in 18th place on nine points from 12 games, two behind Real Mallorca and the safety zone.

"Oscar will be accompanied by three assistants and this Tuesday he is expected to lead his first training session," Celta said in a statement.