Struggling Eintracht Frankfurt missing crowds more than most, says coach

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

FRANKFURT, May 25 (Reuters) - Eintracht Frankfurt are struggling to deal with playing in front of empty stands after action in the Bundesliga resumed following a two-month break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We don't have to keep going on about the fact that our fans always have a keen sense of being there for us at the right time,” coach Adi Huetter said at a news conference ahead of Tuesday’s match against SC Freiburg.

“We also aren’t whining because all teams are in the same situation but teams with a high level of technical quality in particular are less dependent on support.

“This disadvantages some teams more than others. (Freiburg's coach) Christian Streich is right when he says that it has little impact on the top teams, but it has a big impact on a lot of teams like us.”

Eintracht have conceded eight goals in the two games they have played since the resumption, losing to Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich. They have slipped down to 14th place in the 18-team league.

“We have to work our way out of this precarious situation, but I’m convinced of the quality and experience in my team,” Huetter added. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

