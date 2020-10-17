Uruguayan Suarez netted in the sixth minute with a first-time finish inside the area after a sweeping move down the left wing, scoring his third goal in four games since switching from Barcelona.

Celta responded well and could have levelled with a shot from full back Sergio Carreira which came off the post while Suarez should have added a second early in the second half when he burst through on goal but failed to keep his composure.

Premier League Werner scores twice but Saints strike late to draw at Chelsea AN HOUR AGO

The hosts continued to trouble Atletico until Carrasco sealed the points deep in added time, heading into the net on the rebound after a thumping effort from Joao Felix had come off the crossbar. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editingby Ed Osmond)

Football Leipzig stay top with win at Augsburg, Dortmund edge past Hoffenheim AN HOUR AGO